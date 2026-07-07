Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Jinn
10
72:10
وانا لا ندري اشر اريد بمن في الارض ام اراد بهم ربهم رشدا ١٠
وَأَنَّا لَا نَدْرِىٓ أَشَرٌّ أُرِيدَ بِمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَمْ أَرَادَ بِهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ رَشَدًۭا ١٠
وَّاَنَّا
لَا
نَدْرِیْۤ
اَشَرٌّ
اُرِیْدَ
بِمَنْ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
اَمْ
اَرَادَ
بِهِمْ
رَبُّهُمْ
رَشَدًا
۟ۙ
Dan sesungguhnya kami (jin) tidak mengetahui (adanya penjagaan itu) apakah keburukan yang dikehendaki bagi orang yang di bumi ataukah Tuhan mereka menghendaki kebaikan baginya.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Sajid Bhutta
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 72:10
Diposting di
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I always found this surah to be very Interesting, because Allah is telling us an account of the Jinn.
It's Amazing how good the Jinn spoke of their Lord.
Perhaps we could learn a thing or two from those Jinn. When it comes to evil, do not associate it with Allah, and understand that all good comes from Him.
We do not know what is intended by this virus and death, but we know that Allah intends good for His slaves.
يارب لا أدري أشر أريد بم...
Lihat lainnya
6
0
J Yousef
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 72:10, 2:256
Diposting di
The 99 Names of Allah
'Ar-Rashīd is the one who directs His servants to what is beneficial for them i.e. He guides them and shows them the way.' (Lisan Al-Arab) Thus ar-Rashīd refers to being directed to the right path, knowing what the intended outcome is. God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an that our destination is to Him and Paradise, and He shows us the way. Rushd has two elements to it: One is being able to direct someone, but that needs a prerequisite, which is a...
Lihat lainnya
0
0
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya