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Al-Ma'idah
104
5:104
واذا قيل لهم تعالوا الى ما انزل الله والى الرسول قالوا حسبنا ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان اباوهم لا يعلمون شييا ولا يهتدون ١٠٤
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ تَعَالَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ وَإِلَى ٱلرَّسُولِ قَالُوا۟ حَسْبُنَا مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ءَابَآؤُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يَهْتَدُونَ ١٠٤
وَاِذَا
قِیْلَ
لَهُمْ
تَعَالَوْا
اِلٰی
مَاۤ
اَنْزَلَ
اللّٰهُ
وَاِلَی
الرَّسُوْلِ
قَالُوْا
حَسْبُنَا
مَا
وَجَدْنَا
عَلَیْهِ
اٰبَآءَنَا ؕ
اَوَلَوْ
كَانَ
اٰبَآؤُهُمْ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
شَیْـًٔا
وَّلَا
یَهْتَدُوْنَ
۟
Dan apabila dikatakan kepada mereka, "Marilah (mengikuti) apa yang diturunkan Allah dan (mengikuti) Rasul." Mereka menjawab, "Cukuplah bagi kami apa yang kami dapati nenek moyang kami (mengerjakannya)." Apakah (mereka akan mengikuti) juga nenek moyang mereka walaupun nenek moyang mereka itu tidak mengetahui apa-apa dan tidak (pula) mendapat petunjuk?
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
A Siddiqui
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2 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 43:22, 5:104
Are you disappointed because you have been unmotivated this Ramadan?
If so, know that the past does not have to detemine the future.
🔸️People with the worst forefathers can go on to become the best of people.
🔸️People with the worst past can go on to become the best of people.
There's still time to turn things around. You can keep repeating the past and be like those who cling to their forefathers (like the people mentioned in these ayat)...
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