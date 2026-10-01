The perfect organisation of the system of the universe ensures that the Day of Final Judgement will come. Tidings of this very Day have been given by all the prophets and their true deputies. In spite of this, those who do not accept the Truth and even become the enemies of the preachers of the Truth, indulge in such aggressiveness and arrogance that they cannot save themselves from the dreadful consequences. However, those who give a positive response to the call for Truth, in spite of different kinds of difficulties, will receive the greatest possible reward from Merciful God.