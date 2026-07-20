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Al-Ahzab
6
33:6
النبي اولى بالمومنين من انفسهم وازواجه امهاتهم واولو الارحام بعضهم اولى ببعض في كتاب الله من المومنين والمهاجرين الا ان تفعلوا الى اوليايكم معروفا كان ذالك في الكتاب مسطورا ٦
ٱلنَّبِىُّ أَوْلَىٰ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ مِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۖ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُۥٓ أُمَّهَـٰتُهُمْ ۗ وَأُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْحَامِ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلَىٰ بِبَعْضٍۢ فِى كِتَـٰبِ ٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُهَـٰجِرِينَ إِلَّآ أَن تَفْعَلُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَوْلِيَآئِكُم مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ كَانَ ذَٰلِكَ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مَسْطُورًۭا ٦
اَلنَّبِیُّ
اَوْلٰی
بِالْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
مِنْ
اَنْفُسِهِمْ
وَاَزْوَاجُهٗۤ
اُمَّهٰتُهُمْ ؕ
وَاُولُوا
الْاَرْحَامِ
بَعْضُهُمْ
اَوْلٰی
بِبَعْضٍ
فِیْ
كِتٰبِ
اللّٰهِ
مِنَ
الْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
وَالْمُهٰجِرِیْنَ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
تَفْعَلُوْۤا
اِلٰۤی
اَوْلِیٰٓىِٕكُمْ
مَّعْرُوْفًا ؕ
كَانَ
ذٰلِكَ
فِی
الْكِتٰبِ
مَسْطُوْرًا
۟
Nabi itu lebih utama bagi orang-orang mukmin dibandingkan diri mereka sendiri
1
dan istri-istrinya adalah ibu-ibu mereka. Orang-orang yang mempunyai hubungan darah satu sama lain lebih berhak (waris-mewarisi) di dalam Kitab Allah daripada orang-orang mukmin dan orang-orang Muhajirin, kecuali kalau kamu hendak berbuat baik
2
kepada saudara-saudaramu (seagama). Demikianlah telah tertulis dalam Kitab (Allah).
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
43 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:6
'The Prophet is closer to the believers than their own selves…' (Al-Ahzab 33:6)
This verse reminds us that love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) isn’t just emotion. it is trust, obedience, and loyalty. His guidance comes before our own desires, his wives were honoured as our mothers, and his care extended even to the debts and welfare of those without family. He (peace be upon him) once told us: 'I am closer to every believer than his own sel...
Lihat lainnya
16
10
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
45 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
Lihat lainnya
22
4
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