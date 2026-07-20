Masuk
Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
53
33:53
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تدخلوا بيوت النبي الا ان يوذن لكم الى طعام غير ناظرين اناه ولاكن اذا دعيتم فادخلوا فاذا طعمتم فانتشروا ولا مستانسين لحديث ان ذالكم كان يوذي النبي فيستحيي منكم والله لا يستحيي من الحق واذا سالتموهن متاعا فاسالوهن من وراء حجاب ذالكم اطهر لقلوبكم وقلوبهن وما كان لكم ان توذوا رسول الله ولا ان تنكحوا ازواجه من بعده ابدا ان ذالكم كان عند الله عظيما ٥٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ بُيُوتَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ إِلَّآ أَن يُؤْذَنَ لَكُمْ إِلَىٰ طَعَامٍ غَيْرَ نَـٰظِرِينَ إِنَىٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنْ إِذَا دُعِيتُمْ فَٱدْخُلُوا۟ فَإِذَا طَعِمْتُمْ فَٱنتَشِرُوا۟ وَلَا مُسْتَـْٔنِسِينَ لِحَدِيثٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ يُؤْذِى ٱلنَّبِىَّ فَيَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنكُمْ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ ۚ وَإِذَا سَأَلْتُمُوهُنَّ مَتَـٰعًۭا فَسْـَٔلُوهُنَّ مِن وَرَآءِ حِجَابٍۢ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَطْهَرُ لِقُلُوبِكُمْ وَقُلُوبِهِنَّ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ لَكُمْ أَن تُؤْذُوا۟ رَسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَلَآ أَن تَنكِحُوٓا۟ أَزْوَٰجَهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦٓ أَبَدًا ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَظِيمًا ٥٣
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
لَا
تَدْخُلُوْا
بُیُوْتَ
النَّبِیِّ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
یُّؤْذَنَ
لَكُمْ
اِلٰی
طَعَامٍ
غَیْرَ
نٰظِرِیْنَ
اِنٰىهُ ۙ
وَلٰكِنْ
اِذَا
دُعِیْتُمْ
فَادْخُلُوْا
فَاِذَا
طَعِمْتُمْ
فَانْتَشِرُوْا
وَلَا
مُسْتَاْنِسِیْنَ
لِحَدِیْثٍ ؕ
اِنَّ
ذٰلِكُمْ
كَانَ
یُؤْذِی
النَّبِیَّ
فَیَسْتَحْیٖ
مِنْكُمْ ؗ
وَاللّٰهُ
لَا
یَسْتَحْیٖ
مِنَ
الْحَقِّ ؕ
وَاِذَا
سَاَلْتُمُوْهُنَّ
مَتَاعًا
فَسْـَٔلُوْهُنَّ
مِنْ
وَّرَآءِ
حِجَابٍ ؕ
ذٰلِكُمْ
اَطْهَرُ
لِقُلُوْبِكُمْ
وَقُلُوْبِهِنَّ ؕ
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَكُمْ
اَنْ
تُؤْذُوْا
رَسُوْلَ
اللّٰهِ
وَلَاۤ
اَنْ
تَنْكِحُوْۤا
اَزْوَاجَهٗ
مِنْ
بَعْدِهٖۤ
اَبَدًا ؕ
اِنَّ
ذٰلِكُمْ
كَانَ
عِنْدَ
اللّٰهِ
عَظِیْمًا
۟
Wahai orang-orang yang beriman! Janganlah kamu memasuki rumah-rumah Nabi kecuali jika kamu diizinkan untuk makan tanpa menunggu waktu masak (makanannya),
1
tetapi jika kamu dipanggil maka masuklah dan apabila kamu selesai makan, keluarlah kamu tanpa memperpanjang percakapan. Sesungguhnya yang demikian itu adalah mengganggu Nabi sehingga dia (Nabi) malu kepadamu (untuk menyuruhmu keluar), dan Allah tidak malu (menerangkan) yang benar. Apabila kamu meminta sesuatu (keperluan) kepada mereka (istri-istri Nabi), maka mintalah dari balik tabir. (Cara) yang demikian itu lebih suci bagi hatimu dan hati mereka. Dan tidak boleh kamu menyakiti (hati) Rasulullah dan tidak boleh (pula) menikahi istri-istrinya selama-lamanya setelahnya (Nabi wafat). Sungguh, yang demikian itu sangat besar (dosanya) di sisi Allah.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Abdullah Quadri
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:53
This verse is a lesson to we Muslims on the etiquette of being a guest in someone house. We should make sure we don't overstay our welcome and make our brother uncomfortable after he might have shown us hospitality as prescribed by Allah and his messenger
3
0
UmAyoub
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:53
'And when you ask [his wives] for something, ask them from behind a partition. That is purer for your hearts and their hearts.'
One of the most beautiful verses of Quran about 'Hayaa'
Hayaa can be translated to mean modesty, shame, shyness, or bashfulness. The word haya is derived from the word 'hayah', which means life. Implicit in its meaning is that the person without haya is like a dead person . Islām encourages and treasures haya as it is...
Lihat lainnya
2
0
y z
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:53
It should be noted that the hijāb, as it was confirmed in the period, does not in the least mean 'shutting up' the wives of the Prophet in a secluded area or to isolate them from their environment. The wives of the Prophet themselves did not understand it as such either, as they continued to go about their business as they wished. For example, this prescription certainly did not prevent Aïsha from traveling, accomplishing the pilgrimage, or conti...
Lihat lainnya
2
1
tareq abed
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 4:43, 4:102, 24:30, 2:43, 4:101, 33:53, 33:32, 17:32, 2:239
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
Lihat lainnya
19
0
tareq abed
Mengikuti
7 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:53
If it is purer for the hearts of the best generation, the companions RA, to speak to the Prophets SAW's wives behind a barrier, then how much more would we be in need to lower our gaze given our purity is much further from the companions and that of the Prophets wives.
4
0
Jelajahi Komunitas Refleksi
Ayat sebelumnya
Ayat Berikutnya