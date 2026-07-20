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Al-Ahzab
48
33:48
ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ودع اذاهم وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٤٨
وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَدَعْ أَذَىٰهُمْ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٤٨
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
وَالْمُنٰفِقِیْنَ
وَدَعْ
اَذٰىهُمْ
وَتَوَكَّلْ
عَلَی
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَكَفٰی
بِاللّٰهِ
وَكِیْلًا
۟
Dan janganlah engkau (Muhammad) menuruti orang-orang kafir dan orang-orang munafik itu, janganlah engkau hiraukan gangguan mereka dan bertawakallah kepada Allah. Dan cukuplah Allah sebagai pelindung.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Rahmat Eyinfunjowo
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2 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 33:48
I love how Allah asks us to overlook the annoyances of the disbelievers - right after a firm instruction to not yield to them.
While we are to remain patient and ignore the trivial annoyances that may come from them, it is clear that we must not follow in their ways of kufr.
Then, the verse ends with asking the believers to 'put their trust in Allah, for He is the best disposer of affairs'. Allah, in His infinite Knowledge knows that we will a...
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Rushana Roberts
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5 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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