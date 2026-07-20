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Al-Ahzab
45
33:45
يا ايها النبي انا ارسلناك شاهدا ومبشرا ونذيرا ٤٥
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ إِنَّآ أَرْسَلْنَـٰكَ شَـٰهِدًۭا وَمُبَشِّرًۭا وَنَذِيرًۭا ٤٥
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّبِیُّ
اِنَّاۤ
اَرْسَلْنٰكَ
شَاهِدًا
وَّمُبَشِّرًا
وَّنَذِیْرًا
۟ۙ
Wahai Nabi! Sesungguhnya Kami mengutusmu untuk menjadi saksi, pembawa kabar gembira dan pemberi peringatan,
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:45-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
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6
Hammad Fahim
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 12:108, 33:45-46
NEW THEME ANNOUNCEMENT 👋🏼💥🌟
The Quran describes the role of the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a caller to Allah SWT.
'O Prophet! We have sent you as a witness, and a deliverer of good news, and a Warner, and a caller to ˹the Way of˺ Allah by His command, and a beacon of light'. (33:45-46)
Indeed Dawah was a role and responsibility assigned to all prophets, and through their example and wisdom, believers are commanded to also join this e...
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