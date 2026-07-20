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Al-Ahzab
44
33:44
تحيتهم يوم يلقونه سلام واعد لهم اجرا كريما ٤٤
تَحِيَّتُهُمْ يَوْمَ يَلْقَوْنَهُۥ سَلَـٰمٌۭ ۚ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ أَجْرًۭا كَرِيمًۭا ٤٤
تَحِیَّتُهُمْ
یَوْمَ
یَلْقَوْنَهٗ
سَلٰمٌ ۚۖ
وَّاَعَدَّ
لَهُمْ
اَجْرًا
كَرِیْمًا
۟
Penghormatan mereka (orang-orang mukmin itu) ketika mereka menemui-Nya ialah, "Salam,"
1
dan Dia menyediakan pahala yang mulia bagi mereka.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:44
﷽
There is nothing in this world that my heart desires more than peace. It's a longing that runs deep within me, a yearning for tranquillity amidst the chaos of life. And in my search for peace, I find solace in knowing that Allah is the ultimate source of all peace – As-Salaam, the Bestower of Peace.
In His infinite mercy, Allah grants us moments of serenity, moments where the noise of the world fades away, and we are enveloped in His divine t...
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5
4
R. Ebied
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:41-44
Want to be showered with God’s blessings and prayed for by angels? Want to be led out of the darkness into the light ?
The recipe is here for us.
Remember God often.
Darkness in this world may come in the form of trials - loss of health, wealth, life, safety, etc. There is a way out though of the darkness. A way to the light with God.
And in the last verse we are reassured that if you endured darknesses in this world, if you endured fear, sa...
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