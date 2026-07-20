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Al-Ahzab
39
33:39
الذين يبلغون رسالات الله ويخشونه ولا يخشون احدا الا الله وكفى بالله حسيبا ٣٩
ٱلَّذِينَ يُبَلِّغُونَ رِسَـٰلَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ وَيَخْشَوْنَهُۥ وَلَا يَخْشَوْنَ أَحَدًا إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ ۗ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ حَسِيبًۭا ٣٩
لَّذِیْنَ
یُبَلِّغُوْنَ
رِسٰلٰتِ
اللّٰهِ
وَیَخْشَوْنَهٗ
وَلَا
یَخْشَوْنَ
اَحَدًا
اِلَّا
اللّٰهَ ؕ
وَكَفٰی
بِاللّٰهِ
حَسِیْبًا
۟
(yaitu) orang-orang yang menyampaikan risalah-risalah Allah,
1
mereka takut kepada-Nya dan tidak merasa takut kepada siapa pun selain kepada Allah. Dan cukuplah Allah sebagai pembuat perhitungan.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
J Yousef
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 4:6, 33:39, 4:86
Diposting di
The 99 Names of Allah
This Name comes from the root h-s-b (ح-س-ب). It means to count, calculate or to be sufficient. Thus there are two meanings to this Name: He is sufficient for us, and He accounts for everything. This Name reminds us where to place our trust and our hope. It reminds us that there is no scarcity with Him. It reminds us that if we have God, we have everything. The Prophet's Companion Umar bin Al-Khattab, may God be pleased with him, is reported to ha...
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