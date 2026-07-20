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Al-Ahzab
38
33:38
ما كان على النبي من حرج فيما فرض الله له سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل وكان امر الله قدرا مقدورا ٣٨
مَّا كَانَ عَلَى ٱلنَّبِىِّ مِنْ حَرَجٍۢ فِيمَا فَرَضَ ٱللَّهُ لَهُۥ ۖ سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ وَكَانَ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ قَدَرًۭا مَّقْدُورًا ٣٨
مَا
كَانَ
عَلَی
النَّبِیِّ
مِنْ
حَرَجٍ
فِیْمَا
فَرَضَ
اللّٰهُ
لَهٗ ؕ
سُنَّةَ
اللّٰهِ
فِی
الَّذِیْنَ
خَلَوْا
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ؕ
وَكَانَ
اَمْرُ
اللّٰهِ
قَدَرًا
مَّقْدُوْرَا
۟ؗۙ
Tidak ada keberatan apa pun pada Nabi tentang apa yang telah ditetapkan Allah baginya. (Allah telah menetapkan yang demikian) sebagai sunah Allah pada nabi-nabi yang telah terdahulu. Dan ketetapan Allah itu suatu ketetapan yang pasti berlaku,
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Talha Majeed
Mengikuti
19 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
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