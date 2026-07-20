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Al-Ahzab
27
33:27
واورثكم ارضهم وديارهم واموالهم وارضا لم تطيوها وكان الله على كل شيء قديرا ٢٧
وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَـٰرَهُمْ وَأَمْوَٰلَهُمْ وَأَرْضًۭا لَّمْ تَطَـُٔوهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرًۭا ٢٧
وَاَوْرَثَكُمْ
اَرْضَهُمْ
وَدِیَارَهُمْ
وَاَمْوَالَهُمْ
وَاَرْضًا
لَّمْ
تَطَـُٔوْهَا ؕ
وَكَانَ
اللّٰهُ
عَلٰی
كُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
قَدِیْرًا
۟۠
Dan Dia mewariskan kepadamu tanah-tanah, rumah-rumah dan harta benda mereka, dan (begitu pula) tanah yang belum kamu injak.
1
Dan Allah Mahakuasa terhadap segala sesuatu.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Razia Zahra
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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