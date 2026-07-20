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Al-Ahzab
15
33:15
ولقد كانوا عاهدوا الله من قبل لا يولون الادبار وكان عهد الله مسيولا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مِن قَبْلُ لَا يُوَلُّونَ ٱلْأَدْبَـٰرَ ۚ وَكَانَ عَهْدُ ٱللَّهِ مَسْـُٔولًۭا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ
كَانُوْا
عَاهَدُوا
اللّٰهَ
مِنْ
قَبْلُ
لَا
یُوَلُّوْنَ
الْاَدْبَارَ ؕ
وَكَانَ
عَهْدُ
اللّٰهِ
مَسْـُٔوْلًا
۟
Dan sungguh, mereka sebelum itu telah berjanji kepada Allah, tidak akan berbalik ke belakang (mundur). Dan perjanjian dengan Allah akan diminta pertanggung jawabannya.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
44 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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