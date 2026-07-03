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Al-An'am
120
6:120
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُوْا
ظَاهِرَ
الْاِثْمِ
وَبَاطِنَهٗ ؕ
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَكْسِبُوْنَ
الْاِثْمَ
سَیُجْزَوْنَ
بِمَا
كَانُوْا
یَقْتَرِفُوْنَ
۟
Dan tinggalkanlah dosa yang terlihat ataupun yang tersembunyi. Sungguh, orang-orang yang mengerjakan (perbuatan) dosa kelak akan diberi balasan sesuai dengan apa yang mereka kerjakan.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Zufisha Khaleel
Mengikuti
18 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 6:120
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
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3
0
Khadejah Mehmood
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 66:8, 6:120
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
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12
5
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