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Al-An'am
116
6:116
وان تطع اكثر من في الارض يضلوك عن سبيل الله ان يتبعون الا الظن وان هم الا يخرصون ١١٦
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ ١١٦
وَاِنْ
تُطِعْ
اَكْثَرَ
مَنْ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
یُضِلُّوْكَ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
اِنْ
یَّتَّبِعُوْنَ
اِلَّا
الظَّنَّ
وَاِنْ
هُمْ
اِلَّا
یَخْرُصُوْنَ
۟
Dan jika kamu mengikuti kebanyakan orang di bumi ini, niscaya mereka akan menyesatkanmu dari jalan Allah. Yang mereka ikuti hanya persangkaan belaka dan mereka hanyalah membuat kebohongan.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Rayaan Shafi
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 9:119, 6:116, 18:28
Most of the things that people will tell us about what is the 'right' way to live are, whether they intend to or not, offered as statements of misguidance. And this is a reminder from Allah Himself:
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ
'And if you obey most of those on the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah. They follow not but as...
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26
12
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Surah 109 dan Ayat 11:113, 6:116
﷽
I often find myself reflecting on how deeply our parents, siblings, spouses, and children influence our thinking and perception. The closer we are to someone, the more their beliefs and behaviors shape our own personality. This influence is particularly significant when it comes to matters of faith. Depending on our circle of influence, we can either be drawn closer to religion or drift away from it. Rising against this tide requires tremendou...
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14
6
Shameel Khan
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 6:116
Everytime i come across this verse the negation of the almost constant media barrage of democracy or majority rule comes to mind.
It is clear that just because a majority may claim an act to be correct it does not mean it has to be so.
#QuranicCalendar
#DivineBookClub
#Week13
11
1
Sarah R
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 6:116
What caught my attention in this ayah is the word ظنا, assumptions.
We know, they know, and surely Allah knows that the ways of the masses are just guesses and assumptions that change every few years. Look at psychology and how theories have evolved and changed over time. Look at the different religious texts coming up with 'new and improved versions' that they assume is what God actually meant to reveal. The truth will always triumph over assum...
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13
2
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