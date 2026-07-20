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As-Saffat
32
37:32
فاغويناكم انا كنا غاوين ٣٢
فَأَغْوَيْنَـٰكُمْ إِنَّا كُنَّا غَـٰوِينَ ٣٢
فَاَغْوَیْنٰكُمْ
اِنَّا
كُنَّا
غٰوِیْنَ
۟
Maka kami telah menyesatkan kamu, sesungguhnya kami sendiri, orang-orang yang sesat."
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Referensi
Ayat 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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