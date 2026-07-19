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Ar-Rum
48
30:48
الله الذي يرسل الرياح فتثير سحابا فيبسطه في السماء كيف يشاء ويجعله كسفا فترى الودق يخرج من خلاله فاذا اصاب به من يشاء من عباده اذا هم يستبشرون ٤٨
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى يُرْسِلُ ٱلرِّيَـٰحَ فَتُثِيرُ سَحَابًۭا فَيَبْسُطُهُۥ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ كَيْفَ يَشَآءُ وَيَجْعَلُهُۥ كِسَفًۭا فَتَرَى ٱلْوَدْقَ يَخْرُجُ مِنْ خِلَـٰلِهِۦ ۖ فَإِذَآ أَصَابَ بِهِۦ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦٓ إِذَا هُمْ يَسْتَبْشِرُونَ ٤٨
اَللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْ
یُرْسِلُ
الرِّیٰحَ
فَتُثِیْرُ
سَحَابًا
فَیَبْسُطُهٗ
فِی
السَّمَآءِ
كَیْفَ
یَشَآءُ
وَیَجْعَلُهٗ
كِسَفًا
فَتَرَی
الْوَدْقَ
یَخْرُجُ
مِنْ
خِلٰلِهٖ ۚ
فَاِذَاۤ
اَصَابَ
بِهٖ
مَنْ
یَّشَآءُ
مِنْ
عِبَادِهٖۤ
اِذَا
هُمْ
یَسْتَبْشِرُوْنَ
۟ۚ
Allah lah yang mengirimkan angin, lalu angin itu menggerakkan awan, dan Allah membentangkannya di langit menurut yang Dia kehendaki, dan menjadikannya bergumpal-gumpal, lalu engkau lihat hujan keluar dari celah-celahnya, maka apabila Dia menurunkannya kepada hamba-hamba-Nya yang Dia kehendaki tiba-tiba mereka bergembira.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Maryam Nazar
Mengikuti
4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 13:12, 24:43, 39:53, 78:14, 35:9, 2:164, 30:48, 7:57
We should not allow the thick dark clouds to cover the light of our heart.At times if there is thick dark clouds,it is ok.It doesnt mean that sun has lost its light.We should not carry that heavy cloud inside our heart.
Allah continuously empties the dark cloud by pouring us rain which is very beautiful and loved by everyone.We should also pour our heart out by always turning to him in repentance and asking his forgiveness sincerely.Allah loves ...
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11
0
Yousef Junior
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:48-49
When I read the first ayah, I kind of glossed over it. Nice, rain.. but then I read the next ayah and the gears started turning.
So rain is known to describe blessings of Allah in various forms right? What was interesting to me is Allah describes how the rain comes to be in the first place. Because as humans we have trouble with something..
'How could I ever afford that?'
'Oh, I would never be able to achieve that.'
'That's too difficult for m...
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14
5
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Mengikuti
6 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:48-49
The solution to your problem can come from something as inconspicuous and unexpected as the shapeless, colorless vapor that hangs suspended in the sky. It floats above, patiently awaiting Allah's command to form the cloud that gives life and relief to the panicking world below.
You might not be able to see it, and all of your calculations and predictions might not detect it, but your relief will come. And when it does, don't forget how desperat...
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10
1
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