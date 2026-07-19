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Ar-Rum
24
30:24
ومن اياته يريكم البرق خوفا وطمعا وينزل من السماء ماء فيحيي به الارض بعد موتها ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يعقلون ٢٤
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ يُرِيكُمُ ٱلْبَرْقَ خَوْفًۭا وَطَمَعًۭا وَيُنَزِّلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَيُحْىِۦ بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ٢٤
وَمِنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
یُرِیْكُمُ
الْبَرْقَ
خَوْفًا
وَّطَمَعًا
وَّیُنَزِّلُ
مِنَ
السَّمَآءِ
مَآءً
فَیُحْیٖ
بِهِ
الْاَرْضَ
بَعْدَ
مَوْتِهَا ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّقَوْمٍ
یَّعْقِلُوْنَ
۟
Dan di antara tanda-tanda (kebesaran)-Nya, Dia memperlihatkan kilat kepadamu untuk (menimbulkan) ketakutan dan harapan, dan Dia menurunkan air (hujan) dari langit, lalu dengan air itu dihidupkannya bumi setelah mati (kering). Sungguh, pada yang demikian itu benar-benar terdapat tanda-tanda bagi kaum yang mengerti.
Tafsir
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Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Hamaad Ali Akbar
Mengikuti
tahun lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:24
Lately, I’ve been paying closer attention to nature—the way it moves, shifts, and transforms. The beauty and the chaos, the way a storm can rage through the sky one day, only to be followed by clear, hopeful sunlight the next. And as I reflect on this, I see how the natural world mirrors the fluctuations of my own faith—sometimes strong and unwavering, other times clouded and uncertain.
But what has helped me stay more consistent in my faith is ...
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4
0
Salihu Abba
Mengikuti
7 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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8
2
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