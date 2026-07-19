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Ar-Rum
23
30:23
ومن اياته منامكم بالليل والنهار وابتغاوكم من فضله ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٢٣
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ مَنَامُكُم بِٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱبْتِغَآؤُكُم مِّن فَضْلِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَسْمَعُونَ ٢٣
وَمِنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
مَنَامُكُمْ
بِالَّیْلِ
وَالنَّهَارِ
وَابْتِغَآؤُكُمْ
مِّنْ
فَضْلِهٖ ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّقَوْمٍ
یَّسْمَعُوْنَ
۟
Dan di antara tanda-tanda (kebesaran)-Nya ialah tidurmu pada waktu malam dan siang hari serta usahamu mencari sebagian dari karunia-Nya. Sungguh, pada yang demikian itu benar-benar terdapat tanda-tanda bagi kaum yang mendengarkan.
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Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Wahida Aurthy
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:23, 40:61
We often overlook showing gratitude towards Allah for granting us a sound and healthy sleep at night. Undoubtedly it is one of the greatest niyamahs yet neglected. Allah didn't compel us to pray the whole night. After a long tiring day of workloads, when you lay down and fall asleep quickly, just see how refreshed you become when waking up. Allah restores our energy. Sleep quality is crucial, but a balanced sleep duration is also important for...
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7
0
Salihu Abba
Mengikuti
7 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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8
2
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