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11
30:11
الله يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده ثم اليه ترجعون ١١
ٱللَّهُ يَبْدَؤُا۟ ٱلْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُۥ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
اَللّٰهُ
یَبْدَؤُا
الْخَلْقَ
ثُمَّ
یُعِیْدُهٗ
ثُمَّ
اِلَیْهِ
تُرْجَعُوْنَ
۟
Allah yang memulai penciptaan (makhluk), kemudian mengulanginya kembali; kemudian kepada-Nya kamu dikembalikan.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Umm Sulayman
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2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:11
We are all constantly returning back to Allah. This ayah reminds me that we never really were in control or owned our own selves in the first place. Allah is the Owner and we are the slave. We delude ourselves that we have any control.
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Vanessa Mahasin Shareef
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4 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 30:11
This life we live is the result of Allah allowing us to be born into this life to demonstrate our belief, faith, and obedience to Allah. This life is for us to learn and demonstrate allegiance to Allah through our constant remembrance of Allah and striving to adhere to the guidance that has been sent to mankind by Allah.
The nature of mankind is so prone to error and being misled; Allah being the all-knowing of this nature of mankind continues...
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