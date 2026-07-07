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Az-Zariyat
37
51:37
وتركنا فيها اية للذين يخافون العذاب الاليم ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا فِيهَآ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ ٱلْعَذَابَ ٱلْأَلِيمَ ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا
فِیْهَاۤ
اٰیَةً
لِّلَّذِیْنَ
یَخَافُوْنَ
الْعَذَابَ
الْاَلِیْمَ
۟ؕ
Dan Kami tinggalkan padanya (negeri itu) suatu tanda
1
bagi orang-orang yang takut kepada azab yang pedih.
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Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 51:37
'This ayah shows that Allah's signs and miracles that He carries out in this world, and after which he leaves behind traces, all lead to Him and to the truthfulness of His messengers. Only those who believe in the afterlife and fear Allah's punishment will benefit from them, for one who does not believe in the afterlife will simply say that these people perished over time just as so many others did and will continue to do. One who believes in and...
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