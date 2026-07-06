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Az-Zariyat
32
51:32
قالوا انا ارسلنا الى قوم مجرمين ٣٢
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ أُرْسِلْنَآ إِلَىٰ قَوْمٍۢ مُّجْرِمِينَ ٣٢
قَالُوْۤا
اِنَّاۤ
اُرْسِلْنَاۤ
اِلٰی
قَوْمٍ
مُّجْرِمِیْنَ
۟ۙ
Mereka menjawab, "Sesungguhnya kami diutus kepada kaum yang berdosa (kaum Luṭ),
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
A Siddiqui
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5 tahun yang lalu
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Referensi
Ayat 15:74, 23:12, 55:14, 51:31-34, 29:55
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
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