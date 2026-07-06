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Az-Zariyat
28
51:28
فاوجس منهم خيفة قالوا لا تخف وبشروه بغلام عليم ٢٨
فَأَوْجَسَ مِنْهُمْ خِيفَةًۭ ۖ قَالُوا۟ لَا تَخَفْ ۖ وَبَشَّرُوهُ بِغُلَـٰمٍ عَلِيمٍۢ ٢٨
فَاَوْجَسَ
مِنْهُمْ
خِیْفَةً ؕ
قَالُوْا
لَا
تَخَفْ ؕ
وَبَشَّرُوْهُ
بِغُلٰمٍ
عَلِیْمٍ
۟
Maka dia (Ibrahim) merasa takut terhadap mereka. Mereka berkata, "Janganlah kamu takut." Dan mereka memberi kabar gembira kepadanya dengan (kelahiran) seorang anak yang alim (Ishak).
Tafsir
Lapisan
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Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Khaleda Begum
Mengikuti
5 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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13
8
Tareq Abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 4:86, 51:24-28
Some benefits from this story as mentioned by Abdurrhman Alsa3di RA.
The actions of Ibraheem AS is what is considered 'honoring the guest' as Allah SWT called the guests honored based on Ibraheems actions.
Ibrahims home home was open to all as the Angel's simply entered upon him.
Rather then aggressively ask 'who are you?' he refer to them in his greeting as 'an unfamiliar people' to give them the chance to introduce themselves if they wish , ...
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1
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