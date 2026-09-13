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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ibrahim Ayah 1
Ibrahim
1
14:1
الر كتاب انزلناه اليك لتخرج الناس من الظلمات الى النور باذن ربهم الى صراط العزيز الحميد ١
الٓر ۚ كِتَـٰبٌ أَنزَلْنَـٰهُ إِلَيْكَ لِتُخْرِجَ ٱلنَّاسَ مِنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطِ ٱلْعَزِيزِ ٱلْحَمِيدِ ١
الٓرۚ
ﱒﱓ
كِتَٰبٌ
ﱔ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
ﱕ
إِلَيۡكَ
ﱖ
لِتُخۡرِجَ
ﱗ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ﱘ
مِنَ
ﱙ
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
ﱚ
إِلَى
ﱛ
ٱلنُّورِ
ﱜ
بِإِذۡنِ
ﱝ
رَبِّهِمۡ
ﱞ
إِلَىٰ
ﱟ
صِرَٰطِ
ﱠ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ﱡ
ٱلۡحَمِيدِ
ﱢ
١
ﱣ
Alif-Lãm-Ra. ˹This is˺ a Book which We have revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ so that you may lead people out of darkness and into light, by the Will of their Lord, to the Path of the Almighty, the Praiseworthy—
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