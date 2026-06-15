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Hud
32
11:32
قالوا يا نوح قد جادلتنا فاكثرت جدالنا فاتنا بما تعدنا ان كنت من الصادقين ٣٢
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰنُوحُ قَدْ جَـٰدَلْتَنَا فَأَكْثَرْتَ جِدَٰلَنَا فَأْتِنَا بِمَا تَعِدُنَآ إِن كُنتَ مِنَ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ ٣٢
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They protested, “O Noah! You have argued with us far too much, so bring upon us what you threaten us with, if what you say is true.”
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