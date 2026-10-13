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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Hud Ayah 18
Hud
18
11:18
ومن اظلم ممن افترى على الله كذبا اولايك يعرضون على ربهم ويقول الاشهاد هاولاء الذين كذبوا على ربهم الا لعنة الله على الظالمين ١٨
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّنِ ٱفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يُعْرَضُونَ عَلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ وَيَقُولُ ٱلْأَشْهَـٰدُ هَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ ٱلَّذِينَ كَذَبُوا۟ عَلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ ۚ أَلَا لَعْنَةُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٨
وَمَنۡ
ﲴ
أَظۡلَمُ
ﲵ
مِمَّنِ
ﲶ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰ
ﲷ
عَلَى
ﲸ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲹ
كَذِبًاۚ
ﲺﲻ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ﲼ
يُعۡرَضُونَ
ﲽ
عَلَىٰ
ﲾ
رَبِّهِمۡ
ﲿ
وَيَقُولُ
ﳀ
ٱلۡأَشۡهَٰدُ
ﳁ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
ﳂ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﳃ
كَذَبُواْ
ﳄ
عَلَىٰ
ﳅ
رَبِّهِمۡۚ
ﳆﳇ
أَلَا
ﳈ
لَعۡنَةُ
ﳉ
ٱللَّهِ
ﳊ
عَلَى
ﳋ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ﳌ
١٨
ﳍ
Who does more wrong than those who fabricate lies against Allah? They will be brought before their Lord, and the witnesses
1
will say, “These are the ones who lied against their Lord.” Surely Allah’s condemnation is upon the wrongdoers,
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.