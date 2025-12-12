Quran.com Hackathons

External
Quran Hackathon (Provision Capital)
A global hackathon focused on building innovative tools, AI applications, and platforms centered around the Quran.View Hackathon
Explore hackathons building tools, experiences, and research around the Quran.
External
A global hackathon focused on building innovative tools, AI applications, and platforms centered around the Quran.View Hackathon
Coming Soon
Additional hackathons will be added here over time, including community-led and Quran.com-led initiatives.
Past Hackathon
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Al Sharq Youth
📅December 12-13, 2025
📍Pullman Istanbul Hotel
Organizing a hackathon related to the Quran? We'd love to feature it here.Submit Hackathon