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Quran.com Hackathons

Explore hackathons building tools, experiences, and research around the Quran.

Active & Upcoming Hackathons

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Quran Hackathon (Provision Capital)

A global hackathon focused on building innovative tools, AI applications, and platforms centered around the Quran.

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Coming Soon

More Hackathons

Additional hackathons will be added here over time, including community-led and Quran.com-led initiatives.

Past Hackathon

Muslim Tech Fest

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Al Sharq Youth

December 12-13, 2025

Pullman Istanbul Hotel

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Organizing a hackathon related to the Quran? We'd love to feature it here.

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