Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 82
Ghafir
82
40:82
افلم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم كانوا اكثر منهم واشد قوة واثارا في الارض فما اغنى عنهم ما كانوا يكسبون ٨٢
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَانُوٓا۟ أَكْثَرَ مِنْهُمْ وَأَشَدَّ قُوَّةًۭ وَءَاثَارًۭا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَمَآ أَغْنَىٰ عَنْهُم مَّا كَانُوا۟ يَكْسِبُونَ ٨٢
أَفَلَمۡ
ﲂ
يَسِيرُواْ
ﲃ
فِي
ﲄ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲅ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
ﲆ
كَيۡفَ
ﲇ
كَانَ
ﲈ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ﲉ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲊ
مِن
ﲋ
قَبۡلِهِمۡۚ
ﲌﲍ
كَانُوٓاْ
ﲎ
أَكۡثَرَ
ﲏ
مِنۡهُمۡ
ﲐ
وَأَشَدَّ
ﲑ
قُوَّةٗ
ﲒ
وَءَاثَارٗا
ﲓ
فِي
ﲔ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲕ
فَمَآ
ﲖ
أَغۡنَىٰ
ﲗ
عَنۡهُم
ﲘ
مَّا
ﲙ
كَانُواْ
ﲚ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
ﲛ
٨٢
ﲜ
Have they not travelled throughout the land to see what was the end of those who were ˹destroyed˺ before them? They were far superior in number and might and ˹richer in˺ monuments throughout the land, but their ˹worldly˺ gains were of no benefit to them.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.