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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 80
Ghafir
80
40:80
ولكم فيها منافع ولتبلغوا عليها حاجة في صدوركم وعليها وعلى الفلك تحملون ٨٠
وَلَكُمْ فِيهَا مَنَـٰفِعُ وَلِتَبْلُغُوا۟ عَلَيْهَا حَاجَةًۭ فِى صُدُورِكُمْ وَعَلَيْهَا وَعَلَى ٱلْفُلْكِ تُحْمَلُونَ ٨٠
وَلَكُمۡ
ﱮ
فِيهَا
ﱯ
مَنَٰفِعُ
ﱰ
وَلِتَبۡلُغُواْ
ﱱ
عَلَيۡهَا
ﱲ
حَاجَةٗ
ﱳ
فِي
ﱴ
صُدُورِكُمۡ
ﱵ
وَعَلَيۡهَا
ﱶ
وَعَلَى
ﱷ
ٱلۡفُلۡكِ
ﱸ
تُحۡمَلُونَ
ﱹ
٨٠
ﱺ
Also, you find in them ˹other˺ benefits.
1
And by means of them you may reach destinations you desire. And you are carried upon ˹some of˺ them and upon ships.
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