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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 65
Ghafir
65
40:65
هو الحي لا الاه الا هو فادعوه مخلصين له الدين الحمد لله رب العالمين ٦٥
هُوَ ٱلْحَىُّ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ فَٱدْعُوهُ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ ۗ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٦٥
هُوَ
ﲠ
ٱلۡحَيُّ
ﲡ
لَآ
ﲢ
إِلَٰهَ
ﲣ
إِلَّا
ﲤ
هُوَ
ﲥ
فَٱدۡعُوهُ
ﲦ
مُخۡلِصِينَ
ﲧ
لَهُ
ﲨ
ٱلدِّينَۗ
ﲩﲪ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
ﲫ
لِلَّهِ
ﲬ
رَبِّ
ﲭ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
ﲮ
٦٥
ﲯ
He is the Ever-Living. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. So call upon Him with sincere devotion, ˹saying,˺ “All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds.”
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.