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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 62
Ghafir
62
40:62
ذالكم الله ربكم خالق كل شيء لا الاه الا هو فانى توفكون ٦٢
ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ خَـٰلِقُ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ فَأَنَّىٰ تُؤْفَكُونَ ٦٢
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ﱲ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱳ
رَبُّكُمۡ
ﱴ
خَٰلِقُ
ﱵ
كُلِّ
ﱶ
شَيۡءٖ
ﱷ
لَّآ
ﱸ
إِلَٰهَ
ﱹ
إِلَّا
ﱺ
هُوَۖ
ﱻﱼ
فَأَنَّىٰ
ﱽ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
ﱾ
٦٢
ﱿ
That is Allah, your Lord, the Creator of all things. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. How can you then be deluded ˹from the truth˺?
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