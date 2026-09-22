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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 57
Ghafir
57
40:57
لخلق السماوات والارض اكبر من خلق الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٥٧
لَخَلْقُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ أَكْبَرُ مِنْ خَلْقِ ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٥٧
لَخَلۡقُ
ﲢ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲣ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲤ
أَكۡبَرُ
ﲥ
مِنۡ
ﲦ
خَلۡقِ
ﲧ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﲨ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ﲩ
أَكۡثَرَ
ﲪ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﲫ
لَا
ﲬ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ﲭ
٥٧
ﲮ
The creation of the heavens and the earth is certainly greater than the re-creation of humankind, but most people do not know.
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