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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 56
Ghafir
56
40:56
ان الذين يجادلون في ايات الله بغير سلطان اتاهم ان في صدورهم الا كبر ما هم ببالغيه فاستعذ بالله انه هو السميع البصير ٥٦
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يُجَـٰدِلُونَ فِىٓ ءَايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ سُلْطَـٰنٍ أَتَىٰهُمْ ۙ إِن فِى صُدُورِهِمْ إِلَّا كِبْرٌۭ مَّا هُم بِبَـٰلِغِيهِ ۚ فَٱسْتَعِذْ بِٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْبَصِيرُ ٥٦
إِنَّ
ﲈ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲉ
يُجَٰدِلُونَ
ﲊ
فِيٓ
ﲋ
ءَايَٰتِ
ﲌ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲍ
بِغَيۡرِ
ﲎ
سُلۡطَٰنٍ
ﲏ
أَتَىٰهُمۡ
ﲐ
إِن
ﲑ
فِي
ﲒ
صُدُورِهِمۡ
ﲓ
إِلَّا
ﲔ
كِبۡرٞ
ﲕ
مَّا
ﲖ
هُم
ﲗ
بِبَٰلِغِيهِۚ
ﲘﲙ
فَٱسۡتَعِذۡ
ﲚ
بِٱللَّهِۖ
ﲛﲜ
إِنَّهُۥ
ﲝ
هُوَ
ﲞ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ﲟ
ٱلۡبَصِيرُ
ﲠ
٥٦
ﲡ
Surely those who dispute Allah’s signs—with no proof given to them—have nothing in their hearts but greed for dominance, which they will never attain. So seek refuge in Allah. Indeed, He alone is the All-Hearing, All-Seeing.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.