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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 47
Ghafir
47
40:47
واذ يتحاجون في النار فيقول الضعفاء للذين استكبروا انا كنا لكم تبعا فهل انتم مغنون عنا نصيبا من النار ٤٧
وَإِذْ يَتَحَآجُّونَ فِى ٱلنَّارِ فَيَقُولُ ٱلضُّعَفَـٰٓؤُا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ٱسْتَكْبَرُوٓا۟ إِنَّا كُنَّا لَكُمْ تَبَعًۭا فَهَلْ أَنتُم مُّغْنُونَ عَنَّا نَصِيبًۭا مِّنَ ٱلنَّارِ ٤٧
وَإِذۡ
ﲝ
يَتَحَآجُّونَ
ﲞ
فِي
ﲟ
ٱلنَّارِ
ﲠ
فَيَقُولُ
ﲡ
ٱلضُّعَفَٰٓؤُاْ
ﲢ
لِلَّذِينَ
ﲣ
ٱسۡتَكۡبَرُوٓاْ
ﲤ
إِنَّا
ﲥ
كُنَّا
ﲦ
لَكُمۡ
ﲧ
تَبَعٗا
ﲨ
فَهَلۡ
ﲩ
أَنتُم
ﲪ
مُّغۡنُونَ
ﲫ
عَنَّا
ﲬ
نَصِيبٗا
ﲭ
مِّنَ
ﲮ
ٱلنَّارِ
ﲯ
٤٧
ﲰ
˹Consider the Day˺ when they will dispute in the Fire, and the lowly ˹followers˺ will appeal to the arrogant ˹leaders˺, “We were your ˹dedicated˺ followers, will you then shield us from a portion of the Fire?”
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