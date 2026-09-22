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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ghafir Ayah 37
Ghafir
37
40:37
اسباب السماوات فاطلع الى الاه موسى واني لاظنه كاذبا وكذالك زين لفرعون سوء عمله وصد عن السبيل وما كيد فرعون الا في تباب ٣٧
أَسْبَـٰبَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ فَأَطَّلِعَ إِلَىٰٓ إِلَـٰهِ مُوسَىٰ وَإِنِّى لَأَظُنُّهُۥ كَـٰذِبًۭا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ زُيِّنَ لِفِرْعَوْنَ سُوٓءُ عَمَلِهِۦ وَصُدَّ عَنِ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ۚ وَمَا كَيْدُ فِرْعَوْنَ إِلَّا فِى تَبَابٍۢ ٣٧
أَسۡبَٰبَ
ﲆ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲇ
فَأَطَّلِعَ
ﲈ
إِلَىٰٓ
ﲉ
إِلَٰهِ
ﲊ
مُوسَىٰ
ﲋ
وَإِنِّي
ﲌ
لَأَظُنُّهُۥ
ﲍ
كَٰذِبٗاۚ
ﲎﲏ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ﲐ
زُيِّنَ
ﲑ
لِفِرۡعَوۡنَ
ﲒ
سُوٓءُ
ﲓ
عَمَلِهِۦ
ﲔ
وَصُدَّ
ﲕ
عَنِ
ﲖ
ٱلسَّبِيلِۚ
ﲗﲘ
وَمَا
ﲙ
كَيۡدُ
ﲚ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
ﲛ
إِلَّا
ﲜ
فِي
ﲝ
تَبَابٖ
ﲞ
٣٧
ﲟ
leading up to the heavens and look for the God of Moses, although I am sure he is a liar.”
1
And so Pharaoh’s evil deeds were made so appealing to him that he was hindered from the ˹Right˺ Way. But the plotting of Pharaoh was only in vain.
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