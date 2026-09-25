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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Fussilat Ayah 16
Fussilat
16
41:16
فارسلنا عليهم ريحا صرصرا في ايام نحسات لنذيقهم عذاب الخزي في الحياة الدنيا ولعذاب الاخرة اخزى وهم لا ينصرون ١٦
فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحًۭا صَرْصَرًۭا فِىٓ أَيَّامٍۢ نَّحِسَاتٍۢ لِّنُذِيقَهُمْ عَذَابَ ٱلْخِزْىِ فِى ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَلَعَذَابُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ أَخْزَىٰ ۖ وَهُمْ لَا يُنصَرُونَ ١٦
فَأَرۡسَلۡنَا
ﲖ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ﲗ
رِيحٗا
ﲘ
صَرۡصَرٗا
ﲙ
فِيٓ
ﲚ
أَيَّامٖ
ﲛ
نَّحِسَاتٖ
ﲜ
لِّنُذِيقَهُمۡ
ﲝ
عَذَابَ
ﲞ
ٱلۡخِزۡيِ
ﲟ
فِي
ﲠ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ﲡ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
ﲢﲣ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ﲤ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
ﲥ
أَخۡزَىٰۖ
ﲦﲧ
وَهُمۡ
ﲨ
لَا
ﲩ
يُنصَرُونَ
ﲪ
١٦
ﲫ
So We sent against them a furious wind,
1
for ˹several˺ miserable days, to make them taste a humiliating punishment in this worldly life. But far more humiliating will be the punishment of the Hereafter. And they will not be helped.
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