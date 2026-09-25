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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Fussilat Ayah 11
Fussilat
11
41:11
ثم استوى الى السماء وهي دخان فقال لها وللارض ايتيا طوعا او كرها قالتا اتينا طايعين ١١
ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰٓ إِلَى ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَهِىَ دُخَانٌۭ فَقَالَ لَهَا وَلِلْأَرْضِ ٱئْتِيَا طَوْعًا أَوْ كَرْهًۭا قَالَتَآ أَتَيْنَا طَآئِعِينَ ١١
ثُمَّ
ﲰ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ﲱ
إِلَى
ﲲ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ﲳ
وَهِيَ
ﲴ
دُخَانٞ
ﲵ
فَقَالَ
ﲶ
لَهَا
ﲷ
وَلِلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲸ
ٱئۡتِيَا
ﲹ
طَوۡعًا
ﲺ
أَوۡ
ﲻ
كَرۡهٗا
ﲼ
قَالَتَآ
ﲽ
أَتَيۡنَا
ﲾ
طَآئِعِينَ
ﲿ
١١
ﳀ
Then He turned towards the heaven when it was ˹still like˺ smoke, saying to it and to the earth, ‘Submit, willingly or unwillingly.’ They both responded, ‘We submit willingly.’
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.