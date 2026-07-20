Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
54
36:54
فاليوم لا تظلم نفس شييا ولا تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٥٤
فَٱلْيَوْمَ لَا تُظْلَمُ نَفْسٌۭ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا تُجْزَوْنَ إِلَّا مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ ٥٤
فَٱلۡيَوۡمَ
لَا
تُظۡلَمُ
نَفۡسٞ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٥٤
Ce jour-là, aucune âme ne sera lésée en rien. Et vous ne serez rétribués que selon ce que vous faisiez.
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:54
Isn't it amazing how you can read one Surah so many times and keep stumbling on the best gems every single time? The Quran really is a miracle. Was reading this Surah not long ago and this verse just stuck with me. Reflecting on my life and thinking of all the times I've been in a situation I found to be unfair. Thinking of all the times as a kid,teenager,student and worker i must have thought or even said out loud 'It is not fair'! I think of ...
Voir plus
19
5
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 30 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Voir plus
12
3
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante