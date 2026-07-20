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Ya-Sin
47
36:47
واذا قيل لهم انفقوا مما رزقكم الله قال الذين كفروا للذين امنوا انطعم من لو يشاء الله اطعمه ان انتم الا في ضلال مبين ٤٧
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ أَنفِقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَنُطْعِمُ مَن لَّوْ يَشَآءُ ٱللَّهُ أَطْعَمَهُۥٓ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٤٧
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَنفِقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَنُطۡعِمُ
مَن
لَّوۡ
يَشَآءُ
ٱللَّهُ
أَطۡعَمَهُۥٓ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٤٧
Et quand on leur dit : "Dépensez de ce qu’Allah vous a attribué", ceux qui ont mécru disent à ceux qui ont cru : "Nourrirons- nous quelqu’un qu’Allah aurait nourri s’Il avait voulu ? Vous n’êtes que dans un égarement évident."
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Sirotum Daud
Suivre
il y a 27 semaines
·
Référencement
Sourate 36 et Ayah 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
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Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 33 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
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4
3
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 43 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Voir plus
9
2
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