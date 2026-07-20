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Ya-Sin
4
36:4
على صراط مستقيم ٤
عَلَىٰ صِرَٰطٍۢ مُّسْتَقِيمٍۢ ٤
عَلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
٤
sur un chemin droit.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 33 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Voir plus
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 34 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Voir plus
7
5
Salihu Abba
Suivre
il y a 35 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
Voir plus
15
0
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 39 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Voir plus
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 43 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Voir plus
9
2
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