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Ya-Sin
23
36:23
ااتخذ من دونه الهة ان يردن الرحمان بضر لا تغن عني شفاعتهم شييا ولا ينقذون ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ ءَالِهَةً إِن يُرِدْنِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ بِضُرٍّۢ لَّا تُغْنِ عَنِّى شَفَـٰعَتُهُمْ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُنقِذُونِ ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
ءَالِهَةً
إِن
يُرِدۡنِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
بِضُرّٖ
لَّا
تُغۡنِ
عَنِّي
شَفَٰعَتُهُمۡ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُنقِذُونِ
٢٣
Prendrais-je en dehors de Lui des divinités ? Si le Tout Miséricordieux me veut du mal, leur intercession ne me servira à rien et ils ne me sauveront pas.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 33 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Voir plus
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 43 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Voir plus
9
2
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