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Ya-Sin
21
36:21
اتبعوا من لا يسالكم اجرا وهم مهتدون ٢١
ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَن لَّا يَسْـَٔلُكُمْ أَجْرًۭا وَهُم مُّهْتَدُونَ ٢١
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَن
لَّا
يَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
أَجۡرٗا
وَهُم
مُّهۡتَدُونَ
٢١
suivez ceux qui ne vous demandent aucun salaire et qui sont sur la bonne voie.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 33 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Voir plus
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 43 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Voir plus
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:20-21, 36:25
In Surah Yaseen, Allah tells us about the story of a town where Allah had sent three Messengers to remind people of the Oneness of Allah, but they still remained in disbelief and rejected the Messengers.
The story is talked about from verses 13 to 29 in the Surah. In this reflection, however, I will just mention some of the key points and then I will draw some lessons from them that are relevant for our own selves, which will simultaneously giv...
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20
15
A Siddiqui
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 36:20-21, 28:20
Both of these men are recorded as rushing from the farthest end of the city in order to give sincere advice. Both felt a sense of urgency to act quickly in order to warn others. One man felt the need to rush in order to warn disbelievers in the hopes that they could be protected from harm in the afterlife. One man felt the need to rush in order to warn a believer of potential harm in this life. Both of them didn't allow obstacles (distance in thi...
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32
3
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