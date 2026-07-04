Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ta-Ha
71
20:71
قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
قَالَ ءَامَنتُمْ لَهُۥ قَبْلَ أَنْ ءَاذَنَ لَكُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكَبِيرُكُمُ ٱلَّذِى عَلَّمَكُمُ ٱلسِّحْرَ ۖ فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ أَيْدِيَكُمْ وَأَرْجُلَكُم مِّنْ خِلَـٰفٍۢ وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمْ فِى جُذُوعِ ٱلنَّخْلِ وَلَتَعْلَمُنَّ أَيُّنَآ أَشَدُّ عَذَابًۭا وَأَبْقَىٰ ٧١
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Alors Pharaon dit : "Avez-vous cru en lui avant que je ne vous y autorise ? C’est lui votre chef qui vous a enseigné la magie. Je vous ferai sûrement, couper mains et jambes opposées, et vous ferai crucifier aux troncs des palmiers, et vous saurez, avec certitude, qui de nous est plus fort en châtiment et qui est le plus durable."
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Samer Abbas
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 20:71
Such audacity to control even what people believe in their hearts and minds. Is it not enough that you control every aspect of their material lives? And you want to control what is in their depths? But it is not surprising nor unique. Such abuse and transgression happens everywhere, in some households and at a large scale in some countries like China.
7
0
Sherene Mansor
Suivre
il y a 4 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 20:70-72
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
Voir plus
14
2
A N
Suivre
il y a 28 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 20:70-71
In thinking about success, it's worth considering these magicians. Not only did they lose the competition with Musa, but they were ultimately brutally killed by Pharaoh.
While Allah parted the sea and allowed Bani Israel to escape with Musa, he did not decree the same escape for the magicians.
But considering how Bani Israel behaved after they escaped, who were the ones that were truly successful?
Success doesn't always look like winning a ...
Voir plus
4
2
Explorez la communauté de réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante