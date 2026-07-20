Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba'
50
34:50
قل ان ضللت فانما اضل على نفسي وان اهتديت فبما يوحي الي ربي انه سميع قريب ٥٠
قُلْ إِن ضَلَلْتُ فَإِنَّمَآ أَضِلُّ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِى ۖ وَإِنِ ٱهْتَدَيْتُ فَبِمَا يُوحِىٓ إِلَىَّ رَبِّىٓ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ سَمِيعٌۭ قَرِيبٌۭ ٥٠
قُلۡ
إِن
ضَلَلۡتُ
فَإِنَّمَآ
أَضِلُّ
عَلَىٰ
نَفۡسِيۖ
وَإِنِ
ٱهۡتَدَيۡتُ
فَبِمَا
يُوحِيٓ
إِلَيَّ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
سَمِيعٞ
قَرِيبٞ
٥٠
Dis : "Si je m’égare, je ne m’égare qu’à mes dépens; tandis que si je me guide, alors c’est grâce à ce que Mon Seigneur m’a révèle, car Il est Audient et Proche."
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
J Yousef
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:50, 50:16, 11:61, 2:186
Publié dans
The 99 Names of Allah
God says in the Qur'an: 'And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am Qareeb [near].' [2:186] For all those times you have wondered whether God Almighty is near or far, God doesn’t use an intermediary to answer this question. He does not tell the Prophet (ﷺ), 'tell them'. He answers you directly in the verse above: 'I am near.' Sometimes even our best friend does not understand what we are going through. God Almighty is...
Voir plus
4
0
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante