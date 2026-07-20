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Saba'
21
34:21
وما كان له عليهم من سلطان الا لنعلم من يومن بالاخرة ممن هو منها في شك وربك على كل شيء حفيظ ٢١
وَمَا كَانَ لَهُۥ عَلَيْهِم مِّن سُلْطَـٰنٍ إِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَن يُؤْمِنُ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِمَّنْ هُوَ مِنْهَا فِى شَكٍّۢ ۗ وَرَبُّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍ حَفِيظٌۭ ٢١
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَهُۥ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
سُلۡطَٰنٍ
إِلَّا
لِنَعۡلَمَ
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِمَّنۡ
هُوَ
مِنۡهَا
فِي
شَكّٖۗ
وَرَبُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
حَفِيظٞ
٢١
Et pourtant il n’avait sur eux aucun pouvoir si ce n’est que Nous voulions distinguer celui qui croyait en l’au-delà et celui qui doutait. Ton Seigneur, cependant, assure la sauvegarde de toute chose.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
J Yousef
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 42:6, 12:64, 11:57, 34:21
Publié dans
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥafīẓ comes from the root Ḥ-f-ẓ which gives rise to meanings such as to guard and to preserve. When the brothers of the Prophet Yusuf `alayhi as-salam (peace be upon him) asked their father to send with them their youngest brother, Prophet Jacob (as) said: 'He said, ‘Should I entrust you with him except [under coercion] as I entrusted you with his brother before? But God is the best guardian, and He is the most merciful of the merciful.’' (Qur...
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