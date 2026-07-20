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Saba'
15
34:15
لقد كان لسبا في مسكنهم اية جنتان عن يمين وشمال كلوا من رزق ربكم واشكروا له بلدة طيبة ورب غفور ١٥
لَقَدْ كَانَ لِسَبَإٍۢ فِى مَسْكَنِهِمْ ءَايَةٌۭ ۖ جَنَّتَانِ عَن يَمِينٍۢ وَشِمَالٍۢ ۖ كُلُوا۟ مِن رِّزْقِ رَبِّكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لَهُۥ ۚ بَلْدَةٌۭ طَيِّبَةٌۭ وَرَبٌّ غَفُورٌۭ ١٥
لَقَدۡ
كَانَ
لِسَبَإٖ
فِي
مَسۡكَنِهِمۡ
ءَايَةٞۖ
جَنَّتَانِ
عَن
يَمِينٖ
وَشِمَالٖۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
رَبِّكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لَهُۥۚ
بَلۡدَةٞ
طَيِّبَةٞ
وَرَبٌّ
غَفُورٞ
١٥
Il y avait assurément, pour la tribu de Saba˓ un Signe dans leurs habitats; deux jardin, l’un à droit et l’autre à gauche. "Mangez de ce que votre Seigneur vous a attribué, et soyez Lui reconnaissants: une bonne contrée et un Seigneur Pardonneur".
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Beenish Ameen
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il y a 52 semaines
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Référencement
Ayah 34:15
This verse is a powerful reminder that the more blessings we receive, the more we should turn to Allah in gratitude. Abundance is not just a gift—it’s a test of the heart. Comfort should soften and humble us, not harden us. It all depends on how we use what we’ve been given.
If comfort and ease remind us of Allah, moisten our tongues with His remembrance, and turn our hearts toward Him—then it is a blessing. But if these gifts distract us from H...
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