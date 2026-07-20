Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba'
11
34:11
ان اعمل سابغات وقدر في السرد واعملوا صالحا اني بما تعملون بصير ١١
أَنِ ٱعْمَلْ سَـٰبِغَـٰتٍۢ وَقَدِّرْ فِى ٱلسَّرْدِ ۖ وَٱعْمَلُوا۟ صَـٰلِحًا ۖ إِنِّى بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١
أَنِ
ٱعۡمَلۡ
سَٰبِغَٰتٖ
وَقَدِّرۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّرۡدِۖ
وَٱعۡمَلُواْ
صَٰلِحًاۖ
إِنِّي
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
١١
(en lui disant) : "Fabrique des cottes de mailles complètes et mesure bien les mailles." Et faites le bien. Je suis Clairvoyant sur ce que vous faites.
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 44 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 20:114, 67:2, 53:39-40, 34:10-11, 12:55, 28:14
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
Voir plus
24
6
Maryam Nazar
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:10-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
Voir plus
3
0
A Siddiqui
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
Voir plus
47
23
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante