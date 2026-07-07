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Ad-Dariyat
37
51:37
وتركنا فيها اية للذين يخافون العذاب الاليم ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا فِيهَآ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ ٱلْعَذَابَ ٱلْأَلِيمَ ٣٧
وَتَرَكۡنَا
فِيهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَخَافُونَ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
ٱلۡأَلِيمَ
٣٧
Et Nous y laissâmes un signe pour ceux qui redoutent le douloureux châtiment ;
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 51:37
'This ayah shows that Allah's signs and miracles that He carries out in this world, and after which he leaves behind traces, all lead to Him and to the truthfulness of His messengers. Only those who believe in the afterlife and fear Allah's punishment will benefit from them, for one who does not believe in the afterlife will simply say that these people perished over time just as so many others did and will continue to do. One who believes in and...
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