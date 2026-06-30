Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Fatiha
2
1:2
الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢
Louange à Allah, Seigneur de l’Univers.
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Ali Ali
Suivre
il y a 2 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:2
Bismillah.
As my teacher reached for his water bottle and casually took a sip—likely without giving it a second thought—a thought suddenly crossed my mind.
How would I feel if I gave someone not only water, but their entire life and every blessing within it, only for them to take it without a word of thanks? Not even the slightest sign of gratitude.
Even when something is given purely for the sake of Allah, expressing thanks is basic good char...
Voir plus
21
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 5 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:156, 1:2
Bismillah
For me, it feels like everything circles around two kalimāt:
“Alhamdulillāhi Rabbil-‘Ālamīn.”
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.
And:
“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rāji‘ūn.”
Surely we belong to Allah, and surely to Him we return.
One teaches me how to receive life.
The other teaches me how to release it.
One rises from gratitude when something beautiful reaches my hands.
The other steadies me when something slips away...
Voir plus
31
4
Sulaiman Selamat
Suivre
il y a 7 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:2
A few months ago, I injured myself after a fall. Although the injury was only to my right thumb, I found it difficult to use my hand properly. Simple tasks became challenging—holding the kettle firmly to boil water each morning or doing basic washing and cleaning. At 64, with already weak knees, I even needed both hands to help me rise after prostrating myself in prayer. That fall also hurt my right ankle. While it wasn’t severe, it caused great ...
Voir plus
16
4
Hina Hussain
Suivre
il y a 8 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:2
Reflection on Surah Al-Fatihah — Ayah 1
الْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
In my reflection, I think that this ayah establishes the concept of Tawheed (the Oneness of Allah). Allah says that all praise and gratitude belong to Him alone, which shows that Allah is One and has no partner in praise, authority, or worship. The word “Alhamd” comes first because Allah is making praise universal and drawing attention toward Hamd itself, which points ...
Voir plus
18
5
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Suivre
il y a 12 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:2
What happens inside your heart when you begin your day, or your prayer, with Alhamdulillah, not as a habit, but as a conscious decision to see your life through the lens of Allah’s favors?
Whenever I say Alhamdulillah throughout the day and during my prayers, it brings my heart a sense of ease. It's a constant reminder but who gave the ability to stand in prayer, and to breathe, and to wake up in the morning. No matter where I'm at in the worl...
Voir plus
44
11
Jasmina Ahmed
Suivre
il y a 16 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:2
I find myself overwhelmed by the thought that the Lord who created the seven heavens with His unimaginable vastness, order and beauty is the same Lord who created me and holds every detail of my life in His hands. The One who sustains entire worlds is also the One quietly arranging the path of my small life. So many times I have wanted things so desperately, believing they would bring me happiness, only to later realise that Allah’s plan for me w...
Voir plus
7
0
aleena qamar
Suivre
il y a 18 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:2
My heart feels content when I start my day with Alhamdulillahi rabbil ala' min 💓!
12
0
Explorez la communauté de réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante