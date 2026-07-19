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Luqman
6
31:6
ومن الناس من يشتري لهو الحديث ليضل عن سبيل الله بغير علم ويتخذها هزوا اولايك لهم عذاب مهين ٦
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْتَرِى لَهْوَ ٱلْحَدِيثِ لِيُضِلَّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَيَتَّخِذَهَا هُزُوًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٦
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَشۡتَرِي
لَهۡوَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
لِيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
بِغَيۡرِ
عِلۡمٖ
وَيَتَّخِذَهَا
هُزُوًاۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٦
Et, parmi les hommes, il est [quelqu’un] qui, dénué de science, achète de plaisants discours pour égarer hors du chemin d’Allah et pour le prendre en raillerie. Ceux-là subiront un châtiment avilissant.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 31:6
﷽
But among humankind are those
who purchase amusing tales
to lead astray from the way of Allah
without any knowledge
and to make a mockery of it
For them is a degrading punishment (31:6)
In this time and age, we are witnessing a relentless surge of empty entertainment, wrapped up in superficial glitz and glamour.
The ever-expanding landscape of social media seems to be crafting stories, not for meaning or depth, but for the sake of amusement...
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12
1
Munther El-Alami
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
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