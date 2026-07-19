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9
30:9
اولم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم كانوا اشد منهم قوة واثاروا الارض وعمروها اكثر مما عمروها وجاءتهم رسلهم بالبينات فما كان الله ليظلمهم ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٩
أَوَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَانُوٓا۟ أَشَدَّ مِنْهُمْ قُوَّةًۭ وَأَثَارُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْضَ وَعَمَرُوهَآ أَكْثَرَ مِمَّا عَمَرُوهَا وَجَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ ۖ فَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيَظْلِمَهُمْ وَلَـٰكِن كَانُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ٩
أَوَلَمۡ
يَسِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡۚ
كَانُوٓاْ
أَشَدَّ
مِنۡهُمۡ
قُوَّةٗ
وَأَثَارُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَعَمَرُوهَآ
أَكۡثَرَ
مِمَّا
عَمَرُوهَا
وَجَآءَتۡهُمۡ
رُسُلُهُم
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِۖ
فَمَا
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيَظۡلِمَهُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٩
N’ont-ils pas parcouru la Terre pour voir ce qu’il est advenu de ceux qui ont vécu avant eux ? Ceux-là les surpassaient en puissance et avaient labouré et peuplé la Terre bien plus qu’ils ne l’ont fait eux-mêmes. Leurs Messagers leur vinrent avec des preuves évidentes. Ce n’est pas Allah qui leur fît du tort; mais ils se firent du tort à eux- mêmes.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Syaari Ab Rahman
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
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9
5
Emma Turahman
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 30:9, 10:44, 4:40
Allah subhanahu wa ta'ala we need Your pardon and grace. You're As Salam, al Quddoos.
You do not wrong in the least. SubhanAllah. Glory be to Allah.
We are full of wrong doing.
We ask for Your mercy, grace and pardon. Please, though Your justice is perfect, don't hold us accountable and take us to trial on the Day of Judgement.
يا حي يا قيوم برحمتك أستغيث أصلح لي شأني كله و لا تكلني إلى نفسي طرفة عين
O Ever Living, O All Sustaining i ask for ...
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